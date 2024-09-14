Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) CFO Sells $121,072.50 in Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) CFO Warren Gardiner sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $121,072.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,863.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $161.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.97. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $163.71. The company has a market cap of $92.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.93.

Read Our Latest Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.