Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Holdings Lowered by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $839,259,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,397,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251,371 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,776,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,978,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,913 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,643,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,119 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 303.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,381,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,493 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE ICE opened at $161.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.97. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $163.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $55,746.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,098,792.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total value of $55,746.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,098,792.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 750 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $121,072.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,863.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,096 shares of company stock worth $9,593,983 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.93.

Read Our Latest Report on Intercontinental Exchange

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.