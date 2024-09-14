Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $8,272,553.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,181,408.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $156,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $8,272,553.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,181,408.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,096 shares of company stock valued at $9,593,983 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE opened at $161.36 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $163.71. The company has a market cap of $92.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.20 and a 200-day moving average of $141.97.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

