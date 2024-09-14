International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 344,700 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the August 15th total of 463,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,447.0 days.

International Distributions Services Price Performance

ROYMF opened at $3.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.51. International Distributions Services has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $3.84.

About International Distributions Services

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

