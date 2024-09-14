International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 344,700 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the August 15th total of 463,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,447.0 days.
International Distributions Services Price Performance
ROYMF opened at $3.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.51. International Distributions Services has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $3.84.
About International Distributions Services
