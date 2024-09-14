International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $125.15

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 125.15 ($1.64) and traded as high as GBX 155.20 ($2.03). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 154 ($2.01), with a volume of 359,189 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 147.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 125.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.92, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a market capitalization of £347.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 785.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 2.46%. International Personal Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,500.00%.

In other news, insider Gary Thompson acquired 15,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £19,939 ($26,074.28). 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers credit products, such as online payment transaction; revolving credit line; digital installment loans; credit card; hybrid loans; and home credit installment loans. It also offers medical and life insurances.

