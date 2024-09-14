International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Director Alexandra Kate Blankenship Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2024

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSWGet Free Report) Director Alexandra Kate Blankenship sold 5,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $245,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,109 shares in the company, valued at $792,079.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

International Seaways Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:INSW opened at $49.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.45 and a 200-day moving average of $55.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of -0.07. International Seaways, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.68 and a twelve month high of $65.94.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSWGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.13). International Seaways had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 50.70%. The firm had revenue of $257.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INSW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Seaways from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INSW

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSW. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the first quarter worth $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 173.4% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 408.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Seaways

(Get Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for International Seaways (NYSE:INSW)

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.