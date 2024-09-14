International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Director Alexandra Kate Blankenship Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) Director Alexandra Kate Blankenship sold 5,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $245,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,109 shares in the company, valued at $792,079.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

International Seaways Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:INSW opened at $49.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.45 and a 200-day moving average of $55.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of -0.07. International Seaways, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.68 and a twelve month high of $65.94.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.13). International Seaways had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 50.70%. The firm had revenue of $257.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.49%.

INSW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Seaways from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSW. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the first quarter worth $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 173.4% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 408.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

See Also

