Internet Computer (ICP) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $76.83 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for about $8.58 or 0.00014377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $4.04 billion and approximately $76.83 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00041356 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00006974 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00006999 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 522,799,866 coins and its circulating supply is 470,319,049 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.