Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Shares Gap Down to $30.93

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.93, but opened at $29.65. Interpublic Group of Companies shares last traded at $30.32, with a volume of 828,066 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IPG shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.77 and its 200-day moving average is $30.97.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPG. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,150,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,119,000 after acquiring an additional 141,828 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 385,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,384,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 43,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,167 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

