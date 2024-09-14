Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a drop of 78.8% from the August 15th total of 231,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 380,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSCS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 69.5% in the second quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,407.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 376,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 351,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $77,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.64. The stock had a trading volume of 299,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,807. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day moving average of $20.08. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $20.65.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

