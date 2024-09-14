Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.36

Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.36 and last traded at $19.36, with a volume of 66745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.24.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $775.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.69.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCEF. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 204,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 28,475 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3,096.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,934,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,408,000 after acquiring an additional 255,918 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 473,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.