Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.50

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.50 and last traded at $18.47, with a volume of 2213 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.46.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,299,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,555,000 after buying an additional 38,214 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 87,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 15,574 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 235,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

