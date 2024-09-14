Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Short Interest Up 179.5% in August

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 179.5% from the August 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBWP. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,055,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,676,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,276,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 412.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 49,492 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,698,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $939,000.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ KBWP traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.45. The stock had a trading volume of 8,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,661. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.03 and a 200 day moving average of $105.86. The stock has a market cap of $330.76 million, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.66. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 52-week low of $82.64 and a 52-week high of $116.66.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.3064 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%.

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

