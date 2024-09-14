Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 1,650.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,760,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,317,531 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 4.99% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $1,529,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQM opened at $195.63 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $140.84 and a 1 year high of $207.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.3199 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.