Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,011,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,263 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.90% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $494,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $175.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $175.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.56.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

