InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX) Short Interest Update

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the August 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,930,000. Envision Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,741,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $502,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSSX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,226. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.06. InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.92 and a 52-week high of $27.59.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0736 dividend. This is a positive change from InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF (BSSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2033. BSSX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

