Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Hits New 1-Year High at $115.43

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $115.43 and last traded at $115.40, with a volume of 42859 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $114.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IRM

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.10 and a 200-day moving average of $89.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.36, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 595.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 433.33%.

Insider Activity

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.59, for a total transaction of $1,453,991.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,078,583.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,882 shares of company stock worth $6,293,740 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.