iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Short Interest Up 25.7% in August

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,400 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the August 15th total of 141,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4,049.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 91,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after acquiring an additional 11,735 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLQD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.32. The stock had a trading volume of 140,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,984. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.65 and a 12 month high of $50.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.34.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1602 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

