iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Hits New 12-Month High at $100.89

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $100.89 and last traded at $100.88, with a volume of 974775 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.79.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.47.

Institutional Trading of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STIP. Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,974,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,499,000. Ted Buchan & Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $753,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

