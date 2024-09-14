iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 44,360.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 217,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,139,000 after acquiring an additional 34,147 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $52.60 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.36 and a 1 year high of $52.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.38.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1782 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.