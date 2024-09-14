iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $319,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 41,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $120.08 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.45 and a twelve month high of $120.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.06 and its 200 day moving average is $116.02.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

