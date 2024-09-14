iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 11,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

HDV stock opened at $117.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.51. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $93.46 and a 12 month high of $119.07.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.