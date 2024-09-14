iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a decrease of 60.6% from the August 15th total of 102,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUSB. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 46,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 18,614 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 220,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 17,636 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SUSB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.13. 126,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,815. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $25.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average of $24.55.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0836 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

