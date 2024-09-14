iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock. Guardian Capital LP grew its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV – Free Report) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,120 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP owned about 11.29% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ESMV traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $28.58. The stock had a trading volume of 626 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,395. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average of $26.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 million, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.80. iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $28.58.

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (ESMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have low volatility and positive ESG characteristics. ESMV was launched on Nov 2, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.