iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Meridian Management Co.

Meridian Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FLOT. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 172.0% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000.

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.93 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

