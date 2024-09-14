iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Hits New 12-Month High at $48.19

iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.19 and last traded at $48.08, with a volume of 1524536 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.48.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.38.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Gold Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,592,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,449,000 after acquiring an additional 463,281 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,518,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,577,000 after purchasing an additional 479,796 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,039,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,523,000 after purchasing an additional 178,898 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,694,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,211,000 after purchasing an additional 127,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,465,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,303,000 after buying an additional 1,339,100 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.