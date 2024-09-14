iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,358,087 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 194% from the previous session’s volume of 461,940 shares.The stock last traded at $24.22 and had previously closed at $24.21.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 405.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 79,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 63,953 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 522,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,498,000 after acquiring an additional 36,590 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 251,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

