iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Short Interest Up 240.5% in August

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,800 shares, a growth of 240.5% from the August 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI UAE ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 278,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 108,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 108,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of UAE stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,879. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.64. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $15.69.

About iShares MSCI UAE ETF

The iShares MSCI UAE ETF (UAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap UAE companies. UAE was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

