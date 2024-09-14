iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,537 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 0.5% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,095,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,398,000 after buying an additional 146,632 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,947,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,959,000 after acquiring an additional 167,538 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,658,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,185,000 after acquiring an additional 182,050 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,202,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,843,000 after acquiring an additional 31,625 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 270.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,895,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,833 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV opened at $91.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.37. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

