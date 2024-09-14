iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 28,721.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 774,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 771,455 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 206.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 272,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,728,000 after acquiring an additional 183,480 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,580,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,602,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,729,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of IWO opened at $277.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.52. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.42 and a 12-month high of $291.61.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.