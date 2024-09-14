iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,874 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $15,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,022,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,529,000 after buying an additional 15,673,824 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 156,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,476,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 34,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $93.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.53 and a 12-month high of $97.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.02.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

