iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,264 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,931,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,280,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,555,000 after buying an additional 648,150 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,246,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,947,000 after buying an additional 803,988 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,549,000 after acquiring an additional 107,653 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 455,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,926,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $110.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $110.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.41 and a 200-day moving average of $107.17.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

