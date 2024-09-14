iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Sold by Mainsail Asset Management LLC

Mainsail Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 0.4% of Mainsail Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Mainsail Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,530,000. American National Bank raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,504,000. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after buying an additional 11,060 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TFLO opened at $50.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.57. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $50.76.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

