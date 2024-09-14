iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Hits New 1-Year High at $98.37

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $98.37 and last traded at $98.28, with a volume of 17232 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.07.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

