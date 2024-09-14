Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ITI. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Iteris in a research note on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and issued a $7.20 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Iteris in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered Iteris from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Get Iteris alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITI

Iteris Stock Performance

Shares of ITI stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.06. Iteris has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $7.13. The stock has a market cap of $304.45 million, a PE ratio of 101.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.02 million. Iteris had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iteris will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Iteris

In other news, major shareholder Samjo Management, Llc sold 848,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $5,929,617.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,113,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iteris

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITI. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris during the first quarter worth about $1,270,000. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iteris by 13.3% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,626,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after buying an additional 191,511 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iteris by 155.2% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 270,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 164,539 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Iteris during the first quarter worth about $642,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iteris by 24.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 375,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 73,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Iteris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.