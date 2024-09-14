Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.47 and last traded at $7.47. 240,587 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 651,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Ivanhoe Electric from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Ivanhoe Electric Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $933.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative return on equity of 32.81% and a negative net margin of 4,142.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IE. Mak Capital One LLC raised its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 21.6% in the second quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 1,780,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,705,000 after buying an additional 316,903 shares during the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC grew its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,631,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,301,000 after purchasing an additional 199,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 682,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after buying an additional 42,843 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 2.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 547,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after buying an additional 15,081 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 425,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 15,002 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

