J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $229.65

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 229.65 ($3.00) and last traded at GBX 300 ($3.92), with a volume of 11602588 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 299 ($3.91).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have commented on SBRY shares. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, June 28th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on SBRY
J Sainsbury Trading Down 2.0 %
About J Sainsbury
J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than J Sainsbury
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.