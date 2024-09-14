J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $229.65

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 229.65 ($3.00) and last traded at GBX 300 ($3.92), with a volume of 11602588 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 299 ($3.91).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SBRY shares. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.36. The firm has a market cap of £6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,830.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 278.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 268.69.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

