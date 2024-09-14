J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,648 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $4,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PULS. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PULS opened at $49.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.61. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $49.78.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.