J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 21.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,297,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,023,000 after buying an additional 8,733,326 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $2,808,056,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,337,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,866,000 after buying an additional 378,447 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 30.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,698,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,032,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973,234 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE KO opened at $71.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $73.53.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,968,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 974,715 shares of company stock worth $579,704,927 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

