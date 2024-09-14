J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $10.02 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 84,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 333,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,896,000 after purchasing an additional 16,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $174.08 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $177.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $410.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wolfe Research raised Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,216,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,325,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,216,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,325,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,043.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 375,553 shares of company stock worth $63,829,141. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

