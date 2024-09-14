J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $8.36 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,059 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $8,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $2,147,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,978.1% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 97,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

USMV opened at $91.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.37. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.