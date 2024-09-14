J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.9% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $18,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,720,000 after buying an additional 4,024,631 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,752,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,352,000 after purchasing an additional 243,976 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228,821 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,689,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,620,000 after purchasing an additional 133,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,257,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,168,000 after purchasing an additional 114,231 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $277.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $415.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.12. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $279.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

