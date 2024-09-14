J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,634 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $5,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 82.7% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 146,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,901,000 after purchasing an additional 19,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 44,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $105.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.09. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

