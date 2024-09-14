J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 1,497 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,674 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.68.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624 over the last three months. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock opened at $162.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.90. The company has a market capitalization of $446.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $173.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

