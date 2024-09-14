J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 275 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $7,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,658.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,506,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,206 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6,873.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 312,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,928,000 after purchasing an additional 307,580 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 189.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,685,000 after purchasing an additional 207,468 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 665.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 236,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,193,000 after purchasing an additional 205,928 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 188,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,337,000 after purchasing an additional 79,719 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $569.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $397.76 and a fifty-two week high of $609.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $564.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $544.33.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

