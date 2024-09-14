J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 3,161 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,970,000 after buying an additional 58,877 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 42,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DVY opened at $133.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $134.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.86 and its 200-day moving average is $123.64.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

