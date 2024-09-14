J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,327 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $24,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 212.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $375.65 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $392.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $369.28 and its 200 day moving average is $356.62. The company has a market cap of $129.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

