Jacob Steven Leach Sells 746 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $51,585.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 264,915 shares in the company, valued at $18,318,872.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

DexCom Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $69.51 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.34 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.28.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of DexCom

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Team Hewins LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in DexCom by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in DexCom by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 32,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. Baird R W downgraded DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on DexCom from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DexCom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DexCom

About DexCom

(Get Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.