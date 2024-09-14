Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $6,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 427.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Union Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:J opened at $143.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.71 and a 52-week high of $154.50.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on J. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total value of $979,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 534,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,747,271.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total value of $979,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 534,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,747,271.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $212,586.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,670.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,516 shares of company stock worth $3,132,273. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

