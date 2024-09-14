Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) Senior Officer Jonathan Victor Hill Sells 3,500 Shares

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jonathan Victor Hill sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.30, for a total value of C$18,550.00.

Jonathan Victor Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 10th, Jonathan Victor Hill sold 5,500 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.79, for a total transaction of C$26,327.95.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Jonathan Victor Hill sold 3,750 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.88, for a total transaction of C$18,300.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Jonathan Victor Hill sold 3,750 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.63, for a total value of C$17,362.50.

On Thursday, August 15th, Jonathan Victor Hill sold 7,500 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.06, for a total value of C$30,450.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Jonathan Victor Hill sold 7,500 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.80, for a total transaction of C$28,488.75.

JAG opened at C$5.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$448.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.63. Jaguar Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.12 and a 12 month high of C$5.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.11.

Jaguar Mining ( TSE:JAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$61.27 million during the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 21.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jaguar Mining Inc. will post 0.479646 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Ventum Financial raised their price objective on Jaguar Mining from C$2.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. The company’s principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

