JBF Capital Inc. Increases Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

JBF Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $838,455,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,830 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,608,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,120,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 1,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $162,121.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,360,045.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 1,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $162,121.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,045.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $61,357.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 759,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,511,651.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 512,262 shares of company stock valued at $63,340,261. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNOW. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $191.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Snowflake from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.03.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $113.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.73. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $237.72. The company has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 31.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

